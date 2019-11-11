Jose Mourinho explains why Chelsea won’t finish in the Top Two

Jose Mourinho has said that he is worried about Chelsea’s performance against big teams and it could prevent them from finishing in the top two of the Premier League.

The Blues are currently third in the table above Manchester City. However, their performances against big teams have been far from convincing. Frank Lampard’s side lost twice to a Manchester United side that have secured ten points less than them.

Chelsea were unable to beat Liverpool at Stamford Bridge although they put in a pretty good performance in the second half. Mourinho praised Lampard for the work that he has done but feels that his team won’t finish in the top two. As quoted by the Sun, the former Chelsea manager said: “In the first weekend, I was worried and I’m still worried with the big matches. I think he’s done fantastic work, the kids coming into the team are fitting amazingly well with top class players like Willian and Kante – it’s really great work by Frank.

But they lost twice against United, they lost against Liverpool at home, they conceded four goals against Ajax. I’m very curious to see Chelsea at the next match at the Etihad. I want to see if they have found the balance between the great football they play and the pragmatism they must have to play against top teams. When they find that, I think they have a great team for the future but I don’t expect them to finish in the top two but I believe they will finish top four.”

Well, there’s no doubt that Chelsea need to produce better performances against the top teams and it’s not like they have been completely disappointing. Against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, the Blues put in a pretty spirited performance in the second half with N’Golo Kante eventually scoring their solitary goal. Similarly, they beat a strong Ajax side 1-0 in Amsterdam.

Given the way Chelsea have been performing lately, they can give Manchester City a run for their money on the 23rd. A win for the Blues could see them move to second in the Premier League table provided Leicester City are unable to beat Brighton.