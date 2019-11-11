Juventus and Inter have both reportedly placed Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier on their respective transfer shortlists.

The Serie A rivals are currently in the middle of a title battle this season, with the Bianconeri just edging it after 12 games as they hold a slender one-point lead over Antonio Conte’s men.

Based on what we’ve seen thus far from both sides, it promises to be a thrilling Scudetto scrap this year, but time will tell who comes out on top as Inter look to end Juve’s dominance in recent years.

However, according to Calciomercato, they could also be set to clash off the pitch too as it’s claimed that they both want Meunier from PSG, while it’s specifically noted that his current contract is set to expire next summer.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if either side are prepared to swoop for him in January as if he isn’t going to sign a renewal, PSG could be open to selling him in order to avoid losing him for nothing just a matter of months later.

If not, then they could both bide their time and wait for him to become a free agent at the end of the season and both try to snap him up then.

Time will tell how the situation unfolds, but for now the report above would suggest the Meunier is attracting attention from elsewhere and could have options for his future next year.

The 28-year-old Belgian international has been limited to 10 appearances so far this season, as although a hamstring problem has sidelined him in recent weeks, competition from the likes of Colin Dagba have led to less appearances than he would perhaps have expected.