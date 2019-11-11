Juventus could offload up to six players in January to trim Sarri’s squad

Juventus are reportedly considering up to six exits in the January transfer window in order to trim Maurizio Sarri’s squad.

The Bianconeri have started the season well as they sit top of the Serie A table after 12 games, while they also lead the way in Group D in the Champions League too having secured their place in the knockout stage.

The Italian tactician arguably boasts one of the strongest and deepest squads in Europe, and keeping all of his players happy must surely be a challenge.

So much so that the likes of Mario Mandzukic and Emre Can were left off their Champions League squad list, such is the strength in depth that they have in those areas of the squad.

According to Il Bianconero, as re-reported by Calciomercato, it has been suggested that up to six players could be on their way out of Turin in January as they look to reduce the numbers.

Mario Mandzukic, Emre Can, Marko Pjaca, Mattia Perin, Mattia De Sciglio and one of Daniele Rugani or Merih Demiral could all face the axe in the New Year, and it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise given their lack of playing time so far this season.

Mandzukic, Pjaca and Perin haven’t played a single minute of football this season, albeit the latter two are out injured. De Sciglio has made three appearances but has struggled with injuries too, while Emre Can has featured just four times with just one start.

Rugani and Demiral have made three appearances between them, and that’s even with veteran centre-half Giorgio Chiellini out injured which shows that even with an opportunity to move up the pecking order they still can’t get regular minutes at Juventus.

The report above notes that if Chiellini shows he’s ready to return by February, then either Rugani or Demiral could be offloaded.

In turn, on the basis of those numbers, it has to be said that it’s no surprise that they are being linked with exits, as given the quality that they possess individually, they are arguably capable of securing more prominent roles elsewhere when not faced with such fierce competition for places.