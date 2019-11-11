Menu

Video: “Pass of the match” – Liverpool star praised for RIDICULOUS ball to Mohamed Salah in Man City game

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold showed what a talent he is with this sublime ball to Mohamed Salah in the Manchester City game.

The Reds youngster somehow found Salah with a glorious ball with the outside of his foot, with the pundit in this video clip below hailing it as the ‘pass of the match’.

In fairness, the other best passes in the game were probably also by Alexander-Arnold, who continues to show his quality in that department in almost every match right now.

What a serious talent LFC have got on their hands!

