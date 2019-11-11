Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold showed what a talent he is with this sublime ball to Mohamed Salah in the Manchester City game.

The Reds youngster somehow found Salah with a glorious ball with the outside of his foot, with the pundit in this video clip below hailing it as the ‘pass of the match’.

Trent's first time, outside of the boot pass to Salah.?pic.twitter.com/5r9YBNGUIW — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) November 11, 2019

In fairness, the other best passes in the game were probably also by Alexander-Arnold, who continues to show his quality in that department in almost every match right now.

What a serious talent LFC have got on their hands!