Liverpool FC’s official club commentators were absolutely loving this weekend’s 3-1 win over Manchester City.

The Reds raced into an early 2-0 lead through Fabinho and Mohamed Salah, and later added a third through Sadio Mane.

It was a memorable result that puts Liverpool nine points clear of City, while they’re eight points ahead of both Leicester City and Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

No wonder these two were having the time of their lives at Anfield this Sunday – they knew this could be a season-defining game for LFC!