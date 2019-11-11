Liverpool reportedly have ‘major concerns’ after Mohamed Salah is said to have aggravated his troublesome ankle injury against Man City.

The 27-year-old scored in his side’s crucial 3-1 win at Anfield on Sunday over their Premier League title rivals, a result that lifts them eight points clear at the top of the table.

However, it may have come at a price as ESPN report that the Merseyside giants have serious concerns over Salah’s ankle which had been causing him problems prior to the weekend.

Having taken another knock on it, the report goes on to add that the Premier League leaders wanted Salah to remain behind over the international break for further scans and treatment if necessary, but he has instead travelled to meet up with the Egypt squad and will do an assessment with their medical staff.

Time will tell what their tests show, and subsequently if he does get the green light to feature for them over the international break, whether or not he can return to Melwood in a fortnight’s time without having to face a spell on the sidelines if the injury worsens.

Such is the quality and depth that Jurgen Klopp has at his disposal in this Liverpool squad, they’ll be confident that they can cope with injuries and continue to win games in pursuit of their objectives this season.

However, with Salah bagging nine goals and five assists in 17 outings so far this season, they’ll also know the importance that the forward holds for Klopp, and so they’ll be hoping that the ankle doesn’t continue to bother him and doesn’t worsen in the weeks and months ahead.

He may not be afforded time to rest though as with Liverpool continuing to compete on multiple fronts, they face a gruelling and incredibly busy fixture schedule between now and the end of 2019.