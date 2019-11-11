Man City and Real Madrid are both reportedly showing interest in Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal ahead of a possible transfer scrap next year.

The 22-year-old is in fine form this season as he’s bagged four goals and four assists in 13 La Liga appearances for Sociedad, thus perhaps explaining why he might be gaining interest from elsewhere.

As reported by Calciomercato, it has now been suggested that both Man City and Real Madrid are following his progress, although it could cost them a heavy fee as it’s suggested that he could be valued at around €50m.

In turn, it remains to be seen if either European giant opts to advance their touted interest and make a bid, and whether or not they can convince Sociedad to sell their prized asset.

It could be argued that it’s difficult to see why either side would need another winger, with both Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane having plenty of options in that department.

Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane can all play on the flanks, while Eden Hazard, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Marco Asensio, Brahim Diaz, Gareth Bale and Lucas Vazquez can all be deployed in those roles for Real Madrid.

Nevertheless, it appears as though Oyarzabal could emerge as an option for either side to bolster their options in that area and at 22 years of age, he would certainly represent a long-term solution too.

The touted €50m valuation is undoubtedly a lot of money, and so perhaps they’ll both continue to monitor the Spaniard for the rest of the season to see if he can maintain his high standards before making a possible move.

It’s worth noting though that he now has 42 goals and 27 assists in 164 appearances for Sociedad in total, and so he does look to have a bright future ahead of him having showcased his talent already.