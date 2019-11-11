Manchester United legend Gary Neville has given a long list of signings he feels are still needed by his former club at the moment.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have not got off to the best start this season, but have shown some signs of improvement in the last few games.

Neville, speaking on his podcast on Sky Sports, listed a centre-back, a left-back, two central midfielders and a forward as the new additions United boss Solskjaer still needs in his squad despite a lot of spending in the summer.

“Look, Manchester United need four or five players with real quality and experience,” the former right-back said.

“They need another centre-back, they need a left-back and a couple of central midfielders and a striker or a forward.

“That’s not going to change and won’t change entirely even after January. But there’s something there.”

It’s looked clear for some time that Man Utd remain in need of a major rebuild after a difficult few years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, so this will be no easy task for the Red Devils.

Solskjaer has come under pressure in his time at Old Trafford, but he’s arguably done quite well given the considerable rebuilding job that is needed at the club.

MUFC fans will now just have to hope those in charge of the money at the club will agree with Neville’s analysis and give the team the new signings it needs.