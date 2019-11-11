Manchester United are reportedly open to allowing Paul Pogba to leave for Juventus in a swap deal transfer involving either Cristiano Ronaldo or Paulo Dybala.

The Red Devils are seemingly prepared to discuss letting Pogba go for the right amount of money, as well as for a player coming to Old Trafford in return.

Ronaldo could be sold by Juventus after a poor start under new manager Maurizio Sarri, who subbed him off again in this weekend’s win over AC Milan.

According to Don Balon, the Portugal international is also open to leaving the Italian giants and could be keen on a return to former club Man Utd.

This would be huge for MUFC if they could pull it off, though they should perhaps be cautious about the emotive move of re-signing a former star.

Ronaldo will turn 35 in February and already looks to be struggling in Serie A, so could find it even harder in the Premier League.

Still, United fans would surely love to see such a legendary figure back at the club, and it could also mean an end to the disappointing spell Pogba has had in Manchester.

Don Balon also mention Dybala as an option for United, and he could be an ideal signing to strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s struggling attack.