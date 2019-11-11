Man Utd will reportedly not look to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January to strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s options up front.

The Red Devils sit in seventh place in the Premier League table after 12 games, and despite two wins in their last three outings, they remain well off the pace for a top-four finish this season.

A key issue that has dogged them thus far has been their inability to score goals regularly, as they’ve managed just 16 in those 12 outings.

Having allowed both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to move on this past summer, Solskjaer has arguably rather predictably left them short of options in attack this season, but they won’t look to a familiar face to help them address that problem, it has been claimed.

According to Sky Sports, despite speculation suggesting otherwise, Man Utd won’t pursue a move for former striker Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window and so they will perhaps be considering alternative targets instead.

The 38-year-old will see his current contract with LA Galaxy expire at the end of December, and so question marks have been raised over where he will go next.

After scoring 53 goals in 58 games for Galaxy, he has arguably shown that there is still some magic left in him even at a higher level, but it seems as though it won’t be at Old Trafford where he will get the opportunity to prove that.

Ibrahimovic enjoyed a relatively successful stint at United between 2016 and 2018, winning the League Cup and Europa League.

However, based on the report above, it doesn’t sound as though he will be adding to that collection in a Man Utd shirt in the future.