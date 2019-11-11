Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing their former player Zlatan Ibrahimovic who could be a free agent in January.

The former Swedish international joined the Red Devils from PSG in 2016 and went on to make 53 appearances for them, scoring 29 goals while providing nine assists. Ibrahimovic left Old Trafford and joined LA Galaxy last year.

The 38-year-old has had a terrific spell in the United States, scoring 53 goals and providing 15 assists in 58 appearances across all competitions so far. According to TuttoMercatoWeb (via the Daily Mail), Manchester United are interested in bringing Ibrahimovic back to Old Trafford.

Another of the Swede’s former clubs AC Milan is interested in signing him with MLS chief Don Graber saying that the Rossoneri have actually acquired his signature. As quoted by the Mirror, Graber said: “Zlatan is an interesting character. He keeps me very busy & you need this kind of players like what happened with Beckham few years ago. He is 38 years old & has now been signed by Milan, one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Manchester United need some reinforcements in attack and having an experienced player like Ibrahimovic could be useful for them. He may not be a regular starter but can be an integral figure in their dressing room.