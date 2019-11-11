Manchester United are reportedly keeping close tabs on Leeds United’s duo of Kalvin Phillips and Ben White.

Both players have been regular for the Whites this season so far. Leeds-born Phillips has been a part of the senior team since 2014, making 158 appearances while amassing 11 goals and nine assists so far. Valued at €11 million according to Transfermarkt, the 23-year-old has featured in all matches for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, scoring against Birmingham and assisting against Barnsley.

White joined Leeds United on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion this season and has featured in all of the club’s matches so far. He is valued at €2.5 million according to Transfermarkt.

Football Insider claim that Manchester United are monitoring both Phillips and White. The report also claims that the former’s current contract has a release clause that can be triggered in the summer provided Leeds United are unable to reach the Premier League. The Whites are currently third in the Championship table, just two points behind leaders West Brom.

Both Phillips and White have done well for Leeds so far but a move to Old Trafford will definitely lessen their game time.