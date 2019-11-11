Photo: Alessandro Marotta enjoys Vicenza win by grabbing fan’s beer during celebrations

Vicenza secured a 3-0 win away at Triestina in their Serie C clash on Sunday, and it looks as though forward Alessandro Marotta certainly enjoyed it.

The result lifted Vicenza to the top of Group B with nine wins from their opening 14 outings, and so it was undoubtedly a victory to celebrate.

SEE MORE: Video: Hilarious analysis from Jamie Carragher of zorb football clash with Gary Neville plus gets his revenge

However, Marotta perhaps took things a little too far as the image below emerged of him grabbing a beer from the crowd and helping himself to a quick gulp as the rest of his teammates celebrated behind him.

We’re not sure this is the greatest way to stay in peak condition on the pitch, but if Vicenza continue this form for the rest of the season, there could be plenty more beers on the way for the entire squad.

As for Marotta himself, he unsurprisingly went viral after the weekend but it’s unclear if his manager had a different take on his idea of celebrating…