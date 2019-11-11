PSG set mammoth Neymar price tag amid Barca and Real Madrid interest

In a possible effort to ward off interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, PSG have set their asking price for Neymar at what would be a world record transfer fee.

After appearing to be usurped by young French superstar Kylian Mbappe, Brazil’s Neymar looked keen to leave the French capital in the summer of 2018 after putting in a transfer request.

However, after no official offers came through, the frustrated star stayed on to help PSG win another Ligue 1 title.

Regardless of the power that Real Madrid and Barcelona have over the transfer market PSG have made it clear that the samba star is not for sale.

Despite impressing in the two years Neymar has spent in Paris, he and his teammates failed to bring Europe’s top prize, the Champions League, to the Parc des Princes – a possible catalyst leading to the speculation of the player’s return to La Liga.

Although PSG have remained hesitant to sell their prized commodity, Spanish sports outlet MARCA have reported that the French champions would sell the player for €250m.

Further developments in this story have seen Neymar’s father, who is also his agent, come out and say that he will not personally travel to Barcelona to negotiate a deal between the club and his son. Neymar Sr. told ESPN Brazil: “This is not the case. I’m in Brazil and stay here”.