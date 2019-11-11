Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez have to be SEPARATED again after bust up in England training

We usually hear how all club rivalries get dropped when players go for international duty and they are actually all friends, but that might not be the case this time.

In fairness, it might just be that emotions are still raw following Liverpool’s win over Man City yesterday. Pep Guardiola let the world know that he felt his side were denied two clear penalties while Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez had a bit of a tussle on the pitch.

That sparked a lot of ironic “this will make international duty awkward” posts on Twitter afterwards – only it turns out that the pair have made it awkward for everyone by having another scuffle during England training today.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, the pair had to be separated after a physical confrontation between them got a too much. They describe it as a bit of banter about yesterday’s result that got out of hand and their teammates were pretty shocked by their reaction.

Given how important the match was yesterday, it might not seem like the greatest idea to put them together the next day when there was a flash-point in the game, but the England staff must’ve felt like they would behave professionally and get on with it.

No doubt we will be treated to a press release later in the week featuring the usual “they’re just passionate” and “it’s all sorted and we’re friends now” but it’s clear there’s a bit of needle between them still.

At least they have the well known disciplinarian and all round charismatic Gareth Southgate to distract everyone and diffuse the situation…