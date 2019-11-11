Real Madrid are reportedly keen to pounce for the transfer of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who could leave the club in pursuit of Champions League football.

The England international has looked back to his best in recent times and Don Balon claim this has got him back on Real’s radar as they could do with strengthening up front.

Rashford has had a slightly up-and-down career at Man Utd, having perhaps failed to build on high expectations that followed his initial breakthrough in the senior side back in 2015/16.

Still only 22 years of age, Rashford is now an experienced performer at this level but also still has time to improve and become potentially one of the finest attacking players in Europe.

Don Balon claim United would ask for around €100million for the striker, and that he could be on his way out of Old Trafford if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cannot steer the club back into the Champions League for next season.

Given that MUFC remain nine points off the top four and look considerably weaker than the clubs currently in those positions, it seems increasingly likely that they will once again miss out on Champions League qualification.

Madrid may not be at their best right now but should have their Champions League place fairly safe for next season due to La Liga being a lot less competitive than the Premier League.

If Rashford were to join Los Blancos, he could perhaps improve on his United form due to having better players around him to help him shine.

His presence could also help the Spanish giants rebuild as they struggle to look as threatening up front since the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.