Liverpool are reportedly in advanced talks over the potential transfer of Bournemouth attacking midfielder Ryan Fraser.

The Scotland international is nearing the end of his contract at the Vitality Stadium, which means he could be about to move on the cheap this January.

That’s what’s being claimed by talkSPORT, with their south coast correspondent Alex Crook stating Fraser could cost around £15million, though possibly even as low as £10m.

Fraser has not been at his best so far this season, but was a star performer for Bournemouth last term as he looked possibly ready to make the step up to a bigger club.

That didn’t materialise in the summer, but talkSPORT now state Liverpool are in advanced negotiations over a deal, which could also involve young loanee Harry Wilson making his move to the Cherries permanent.

Liverpool are perhaps not desperate for new signings in attack given their long list of options in that area of the pitch, but there’s no doubt Fraser could be a fine squad player.

One imagines the 25-year-old’s likely availability on the cheap also makes him even more tempting to LFC, who could do with more depth over the course of a long season in which they’ll hope to end their thirty-year wait to win the league title whilst also looking to retain the Champions League.