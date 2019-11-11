Spanish press claim Mbappe is hinting at Real Madrid move as he FLIRTS with Madrid based actress

There’s nothing better than a news outlet taking something seemingly mundane and spinning it into the transfer story of the year. The Spanish press love to link big players with Real Madrid or Barcelona, but there’s a lot to unpack here even by their standards.

The whole concept of Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid in the next couple of seasons seems to be gathering momentum. His contract only has a couple more years to run and it’s starting to look like he might have outgrown Paris.

A lot may come down to their progress in the Champions League this year, but a story from AS is trying to suggest he’s laying some additional groundwork for his potential move.

READ MORE: Chelsea star Michy Batshuayi makes huge dig at EA Sports for constant Fifa 20 failings

They claim he’s in favour of making the move to Madrid from PSG anyway, but he’s also been seen on Instagram “flirting” with a Madrid based actress.

The actress in question is Ester Exposito who is described as one of the stars of Spanish Netflix show. They go on to suggest that some fans in Spain have seen this as a clear sign that he’s making eyes at Madrid ahead of the potential move.

It’s worth pointing out that the extent of his flirting is him liking a couple of her photos on social media, but if you want to clutch at straws then you might as well go all out.

Looking at it from a footballing point of view, moving to Madrid does seem like the logical next step for Mbappe. He’s proven himself to by one of the world’s best players and looks capable of being the man to finally replace Cristiano Ronaldo in Madrid.

It will be fascinating to see the next thing he does that will drive the Spanish press into some kind of frenzy.