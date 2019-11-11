Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has received positive news on the injury front with Paul Pogba taking the next step in his recovery from an ankle blow.

As noted by Sky Sports, the French international spoke at the start of the month about his frustration over being sidelined by his latest injury setback, while it was noted that he isn’t expected to make his comeback until December.

Naturally, after sitting out since September with the issue, he’ll need to regain his match fitness before being drafted back into the side and that will likely take some time, while United will also want to be cautious to avoid any further setbacks in his recovery.

Nevertheless, there was good news on Monday as seen in the video below which was initially posted on Pogba’s Instagram account, as he showed his ankle cast being removed.

That in itself will be welcome news for all concerned at Old Trafford as it will ultimately lead to the next phase of his rehabilitation, as he’ll now perhaps be ready to start light fitness work at Carrington.

The 26-year-old has been limited to just six appearances so far this season, contributing just two assists in his time on the pitch. However, given the quality and experience that he possesses, he will undoubtedly be a major boost for Solskjaer to have back available for selection as Man Utd continue to try and compete on multiple fronts this season.