West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini could reportedly have another option in defence from January onwards as youngster Mich’el Parker is said to be set for a trial.

The Hammers have been in terrible form in recent weeks as they’ve lost four of their five Premier League outings which in turn has seen them slip to 16th place in table.

SEE MORE: Video: West Ham’s Roberto scores comical own goal as he punches ball INTO HIS OWN NET vs Burnley

A key issue has been their defence as they’ve now conceded 20 goals in 12 league games so far this season, and so Pellegrini will know that they have to shore things up at the back in order to improve.

While it isn’t an established solution, Football Insider report that Parker is set to undergo a trial with West Ham with a view of the club snapping the 21-year-old up on a free transfer in January if he impresses.

The defender has had previous spells with Liverpool and Millwall, but now he’s said to be training with the West Ham U23s squad and it remains to be seen if he does enough to warrant a permanent stay with the Premier League outfit.

Pellegrini arguably needs more experienced and established reinforcements in the New Year if he is to deliver better short-term results, but Parker could catch the eye in the coming weeks and emerge as a long-term solution.

Time will tell though if he does enough, but it’s an excellent opportunity for him to now get a fresh chance to perform at Premier League level.