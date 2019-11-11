Chelsea star Willian was given the captain’s armband in the win over Crystal Palace this weekend, and pundit Garth Crooks thinks it was a smart move by manager Frank Lampard.

The Brazil international has looked much-improved in recent times and played a key role in Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Palace, with Crooks naming him in his Premier League team of the week.

Writing in his column on BBC Sport, Crooks singled out Willian as an impressive performer and quiet leader on the pitch for the Blues, giving praise to Lampard for trusting him with such a key role.

Cesar Azpilicueta is normally first choice to wear the armband for Chelsea, but he was on the bench against the Eagles, giving Willian the opportunity to lead the side.

While some CFC fans may not have expected this of him, the 31-year-old really seemed to relish the responsibility of being skipper for the team and repaid Lampard’s faith with a strong performance.

Crooks said: “What a clever move by Frank Lampard to make Willian captain. The Brazilian is now an elder statesman at Stamford Bridge and the perfect candidate to bring the Chelsea youngsters through.

“He is also the best player in the team and can command the respect of some very talented but inexperienced young players. The flick on the edge of the Crystal Palace box to open up the space for Tammy Abraham to score was just wonderful.

“He’s not a screamer either. Thank goodness the game has dispensed with the screamers.”