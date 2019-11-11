Tottenham eye up four candidates to replace Christian Eriksen as January transfer possible

Tottenham could reportedly be prepared to allow Christian Eriksen to leave the club in the January transfer window as they line up a list of possible replacements.

According to 90min, Spurs are aware that Eriksen plans to leave at the end of his contract in the summer, so could cash in on him if they receive a decent offer for his services in the middle of the season.

The Denmark international will not be an easy player to replace in Mauricio Pochettino’s side, but the club are being linked with some big names.

Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech is Tottenham’s preferred target for that role, according to 90min, but they are also said to be looking at Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes, Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini and Celta Vigo’s Brais Mendez.

Spurs also signed Giovani Lo Celso during the summer to boost their attacking midfield options, but it does seem clear that another signing would be very helpful if Eriksen were to quit the north London side.

Ziyech seems the ideal candidate after some hugely impressive performances in the Champions League last season, with his goals and assists helping Ajax on a surprise run to the semi-finals of the competition.