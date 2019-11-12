AFTV’s Troopz hits out at ‘lying’ Aubameyang reports after Arsenal star accused of irritating Gunners figures with friendship

AFTV star Troopz has responded to claims from various news outlets that have called into question his friendship with Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

As reported by the Athletic on Monday, a number of people at the club have become irritated with Aubameyang’s actions regarding AFTV, which comes after the Gabonese forward was seen liking posts on Instagram from the Youtube channel that criticise both Xhaka and Emery.

The Athletic’s report also notes that Aubameyang’s formed a good relationship with AFTV star Troopz, with the former Dortmund man even allegedly inviting the Gunners supporter to watch games at the Emirates from his executive box, with the club now asking Aubameyang to stop engaging with him.

Since this report’s emergence, Aubameyang himself has come out via his personal Instagram account so hit back at these claims, with the Arsenal forward’s post labelling the rumours as “b******t”.

Aubameyang responds to criticism of his relationship with #AFTV & Troopz pic.twitter.com/DD2ylWQ3Id — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) November 11, 2019

And now, following all of this, Troopz has finally come out and had his say on the matter, branding the claims that Aubameyang invited him into his executive box as “lies”, whilst also criticising the reports for their overall stance on the matter.

As heard in the video above, Troopz states “when I’ve been on executive box level, I was invited by VBet. That’s how I got to box level and met Lacazette, Sokratis, Mavropanos, Aubameyang and his brothers”.

Troopz then added “I will say on camera that that is a lie, Aubameyang has never invited me to a game, and that is the reasoning behind why I was on that level”.

Given his response here, it seems like the media are trying to prevent players and fans from having close relationships with one another, something Troopz calls into question later in the video.

Troopz notes “Don’t you want players to interact with fans? Not just me. Don’t you want Aubameyang to interact with other fans? Don’t you think it’s a good thing that fans and players are seen as one, because we’re all in this together”

Troopz brings up a very valid point here, as players and fans having interactions with one another is a key part of why some fans feel so connected to certain players, and the club in general.

Asking players to avoid interactions like this will only push fans further away from the club, something Arsenal themselves can’t really afford to do right now given the feelings towards their squad and manager Emery that most fans hold at this point in time.