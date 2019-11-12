‘Agent Trent’ – These fans react to Liverpool ace liking PSG superstar Mbappe’s Instagram post to fuel transfer rumours

Some supporters have taken to social media to express their excitement after Liverpool’s Trent Alexander Arnold interacted with Kylian Mbappe on Instagram.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the PSG superstar in recent weeks, with Jurgen Klopp forced to come out and publicly deny any interest in the Frenchman at the weekend.

As per Sky Sports, Klopp said on a possible swoop for Mbappe next year: “Buying this calibre of player is difficult. I don’t see any club at the moment who can buy Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

“I don’t see any club; that is how it is. And we are involved in the clubs that cannot do it. It is as easy as that.”

The 20-year-old has been a standout player for PSG once again this season, netting nine goals in 11 matches across all competitions to continue his meteoric rise to prominence.

The Liverpool faithful clearly still believe Mbappe can be lured to Anfield despite Klopp playing down any possibility of an approach, having been encouraged by Alexander-Arnold’s activity on social media.

The England full-back liked a recent post Mbappe put up on Instagram, with one supporter reacted on Twitter by writing “Agent Trent”.

Alexander-Arnold may have inadvertently fueled transfer rumours with the innocent press of a button, but it does seem unlikely that Liverpool will be able to lure the World Cup winner to Anfield in 2020.

Transfermarkt states that Mbappe is currently valued at a whopping €200 million, with his current deal at PSG not due to expire until 2022.

Sky Sports states that Real Madrid are also interested in the France international, with Zinedine Zidane adamant that a move to Santiago Bernabeu would be a “dream” for a fellow countryman.

Despite plenty of evidence suggesting Liverpool will not be adding Mbappe to their ranks any time soon, Liverpool fans are still hopeful a deal can be done if their activity on Twitter is anything to go by.

