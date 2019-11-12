Arsenal managerial target Patrick Vieira has spoken for the first time about the potential sacking of Unai Emery amid links with a return to the club.

The French tactician, currently in charge of Ligue 1 side Nice, is an Arsenal legend from his playing days with the Gunners, and many fans will be longing to see him back at the club.

Vieira was recently claimed to be one of the favourites to replace Emery, but it seems he’s keen to play down any talk of a return to the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking about the Spaniard, he was respectful and insisted AFC should not necessarily rush into making a change.

“It’s true Arsenal are going through a tough spell,” the former midfielder said.

“But I haven’t watched all their matches, so I can’t talk about their game.

“They have a coach who is qualified and who works well. When a club is having a difficult time, it’s important to be united.

“I think he has enough experience to get them through this difficult spell. We have to get behind him and give him time to change things.

“I am not sure a change of manager will fix the problems.”

Vieira was first linked with Arsenal when Arsene Wenger left, but it remains to be seen if he’d land the job over some of the other big names also being talked up as candidates.