Manchester United reportedly failed with a summer approach for Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez, who had no interest in a move to Old Trafford.

Vazquez rose through the youth ranks at Santiago Bernabeu before graduating to the senior squad in 2010 and has since managed to rack up 192 appearances for the Blancos across all competitions, scoring 22 goals.

The 28-year-old has been a regular in Zinedine Zidane’s line up once again this season, contributing one goal and one assist in seven La Liga outings to help Madrid rise to second in the table.

As per Team Talk, Vazquez is contracted to remain in Madrid until 2021, with his current release clause set at €150 million, but United were not put off by that price tag earlier this year.

The report states that Spanish journalist Fernando Burgos has revealed the Madrid star turned down the chance to join the Red Devils in the summer window, with it his preference to stay at the Bernabeu and fight for his place in the team.

As per Team Talk, while speaking on Onda Cero’s El Transistor show Burgos claimed United saw a bid for Vazquez rejected, but it is unclear whether or not they made a move before or after signing Daniel James from Swansea in June.

Vazquez has never quite managed to establish himself as a global superstar at Madrid, with his exploits on the pitch often overshadowed by the likes of Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Luka Modric.

The Spaniard might have been given the chance to play week in week out at United, who are still in the middle of a transitional period, but it is not certain he would have been able to adjust to the physical demands of Premier League football.

The Red Devils have certainly benefitted from James’s arrival at Old Trafford at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, with the Welsh winger already proving to be a better fit for the club than Vazquez would have been, given his prior experience of the English game.