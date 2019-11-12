Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has hinted at a potential change in position for youngster Reece James in the future.

The 19-year-old seems to predominantly be a right-back, but the exciting youngster could have a future in a variety of roles, according to Lampard.

Discussing James’ versatility, Lampard admitted he could also use James in a more attacking role as a wing-back, or a more defensive one as one of three centre-backs.

The Blues boss even suggested James had it in him to move into central midfield at some point, though he currently has plenty of options in that area of the pitch.

“Right-back would be his favoured position,” the manager is quoted by the Metro.

“Whether it be there, right wing-back or right of a three. As he’s coming into the team, you’d see him there but he does have that all-round game that he could handle playing centrally in midfield if needs be.

“At the moment we’ve got good players in there who are used to playing in there anyway, but he could always do that as he matures through his career.”

This should all be very exciting for Chelsea fans either way, with James looking a truly outstanding talent who seems to have it in him to enjoy a fine career, whatever position he ends up playing long-term.

The England youth international shone on loan at Wigan last season and has become the latest of many academy talents to make it big in the Chelsea first-team so far this season.