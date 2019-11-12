Man Utd have confirmed that Scott McTominay has pulled out of the Scotland squad this week, but have offered no specific timeline on his recovery.

The 22-year-old has been an integral figure for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so far this season, making 16 appearances across all competitions while scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Further, the Scottish international has featured in every Premier League game to date, as he has seemingly established himself as an important piece in the United midfield.

However, there will be concern for the Red Devils as although they confirmed McTominay would not feature for Scotland over the international break due to the fresh ankle injury he sustained against Brighton, they added that they simply hope with treatment that he “will be available again for United soon”, as per the club’s statement.

Naturally, that may well put his participation in the clash against Sheffield United on November 24 in doubt, although it remains to be seen if further tests and scans are carried out in the coming days which will determine just how serious the problem is.

With Man Utd still in contention for the Carabao Cup coupled with their push to remain in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, Solskjaer can ill-afford to see key individuals go down with injuries and spend lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Fortunately for the Norwegian tactician, he has some respite given his side have already advanced to the knockout stage of the Europa League and so he could use that as a chance to rotate and rest key individuals, but with MctTominay proving to be an ever-present in the league, he’ll hope to have him back as quickly as possible once the international break concludes.