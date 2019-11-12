David Beckham has reportedly targeted Real Madrid stalwart Luka Modric as a marquee addition to the Inter Miami squad.

The MLS franchise are in the process of building their squad ahead of making their debut in 2020 and are putting in place squad depth currently.

It’s expected from January onwards that they will begin to target high-profile names to be added as their Designated Players, and Modric could reportedly be on their transfer shortlist.

As reported by Calciomercato, via Ok Diario, the Croatian stalwart is said to be wanted by Beckham to join his franchise ahead of their debut campaign, with the Real Madrid star boasting plenty of quality, experience and leadership to help them enjoy a successful start to life in MLS.

Time will tell whether or not Modric is keen on a switch Stateside at this stage of his career, as although he’s now 34 years of age, he has shown that he still has plenty left in the tank this season and continues to play a key role for Zinedine Zidane’s side at the Bernabeu.

Nevertheless, as he enters the final years of his playing career, he could be tempted by a potentially lucrative move to the US, and it will certainly be an exciting and challenging assignment to be a leading figure in Inter Miami’s bid to become competitive as quickly as possible.