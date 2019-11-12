Real Madrid have been gifted a golden chance to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, after the Portuguese international offered himself to the Spanish giants.

Fernandes’s future with Sporting was firmly thrown up in the air during the summer, with the midfielder being linked with numerous moves to Spurs, Man United and Real Madrid.

However, the 25-year-old ended up staying with Portugal beyond the summer deadline, although it doesn’t seem like the player is going to be staying there for much longer if recent news if anything to go off.

As per Don Balon, Fernandes, who’s valued at around €55M, has contacted Real to tell them he’s able to leave Sporting in January should he wish, with the player even informing Los Blancos that he’s ready to force through a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and away from the Liga NOS outfit.

This news will surely come as a boost for Real, as it now finally seems like they’re set to get their hands on Fernandes after failing to do so during the summer.

Fernandes has managed to continue the fine form he showed last term into this season, proving that his brilliant displays last campaign weren’t a one-off.

So far this year, the Portuguese talisman has mustered up nine goals and six assists in 17 games in all competitions, an impressive return for a player who’s usually always deployed as a midfielder.

Real’s creative options in the centre of the park have been lacking somewhat, thus we feel they should definitely consider making a move for Fernandes in January and bring him to the Spanish capital before it’s too late.