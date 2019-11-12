Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has seemingly urged the club to get a move on and offer Brazilian winger Willian a new contract after highlighting the important role the forward has played for the Blues this term.

Willian has often been used in a starting role by Lampard following the Blues legend’s Stamford Bridge return earlier this year.

The Brazilian has played 15 times for the club in all competitions so far this term, numbers that show just how much of a first team role the player is set to have under Lampard this year.

The 31-year-old has been in good form of late, bagging a combined five goals and assists in his last six PL outings, a run that has seemingly convinced Lampard to call for the club to hand him a new deal.

As per the club’s official website, Lampard was questioned about Willian’s contract situation, with the Blues boss then stating that “I can’t get involved in the money, that’s up to the club, but I think everyone sees from what I’m saying, and I’m relying on him and picking him and he’s producing, I love him at this football club”.

Willian’s contract expires at the end of this season as per the Metro, thus the Brazilian will be able to open talks with a foreign clubs come January 1st should he fail to agree a new deal with the Blues between now and then.

If his words here are anything to go off, it seems like Lampard is desperate for the Blues to avoid this situation and tie the Brazilian down to a new deal before it’s too late.