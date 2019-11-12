Real Madrid reportedly have a key edge over Manchester United in the battle to seal the Jadon Sancho transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

The Spanish giants are said to have an excellent relationship with Sancho’s club Dortmund, and could use that to their advantage in a battle with Man Utd for the England international.

The 19-year-old is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment, and is being linked with a move to United or Real for a likely fee of around €150million.

This is incredible money to spend on one so young, but we’ve already seen Kylian Mbappe move for a similar amount as the transfer market explodes.

Sancho seems worth the investment in this current market, as he seems likely to be one of the top attacking players in the world in the very near future.

The teenager could therefore be ideal for Madrid, who need a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo as they continue to look unconvincing in attack.

Eden Hazard has been slow to settle since his summer move from Chelsea, and one imagines the likes of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema might not be at the club for much longer as both look past their peak.

United will hope they can still win the race for Sancho, but this update from Diario Madridista makes it look a tall order for the Red Devils.