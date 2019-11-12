Juventus are reportedly preparing an offer for Roma ace Nicolo Zaniolo, although it’s suggested that it could be difficult to convince their Serie A rivals to sell.

The 20-year-old has made quite the impression for the Giallorossi, as he’s bagged 11 goals and three assists in 52 appearances for the club.

Beyond the statistics and figures though, his energy, tenacity and technical quality have helped him to quickly become a key figure at the Stadio Olimpico, and that’s reflected in the fact that he has made 16 appearances so far this season as an ever-present figure for coach Paulo Fonseca.

With that in mind, it seems highly unlikely that Roma would be interested in listening to offers for their prized asset, although according to Calciomercato, it’s suggested that Juventus could launch a bid for the Italian international next year.

It’s suggested that the reigning Serie A champions are serious about trying to sign Zaniolo, and that they could be willing to make an offer of around €35m-€40m for the former Inter starlet.

However, it’s specifically noted that Roma have no intention of selling and given his current contract runs until 2024, they will certainly be in a strong position to either put their foot down and dismiss all talk of an exit or demand a much more significant fee for Zaniolo.

As seen with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Alisson, Antonio Rudiger, Erik Lamela and others in recent years, the capital club have a history of selling their top players. Should they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, perhaps the same question marks will be raised over Zaniolo and whether or not they will sell to help balance the books.

After 12 games, Roma sit in sixth place in the Serie A table and just two points adrift of fourth spot. In turn, they’ll likely be focused on that objective rather than be concerned with transfer speculation at this stage.