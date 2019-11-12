Real Madrid look set to face Juventus in a battle for Erling Haaland’s signature, with the Old Lady now ready to outbid Los Blancos by €15M in order to land the player’s signature.

Haaland has burst into the footballing scene in dramatic style this year, with his ridiculously good form for RB Salzburg seemingly catching the eyes of some of Europe’s top clubs.

According to Don Balon, Real want Haaland in the summer as a future replacement for Karim Benzema, however Juventus are also keen on his signature, and are even willing to pay €15M more than the €50M Real are willing to fork out in order to sign him.

If other reports are anything to go off, it seems like neither of these proposed bids are going to be successful, as RB Salzburg have slapped a price tag of around €100M on the player’s head according to Calcio Mercato.

So far this year, Haaland has been one of the most in-form forwards in Europe, with the teenager bagging a whopping 26 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions, a phenomenal record for a player of his age.

Haaland already has seven Champions League goals in four games, a record that shows he’s more than capable of scoring against teams outside of the Austrian league.

The Norwegian looks to be one of the world’s brightest talents if his display so far this year are anything to go off, thus it’s clear to see that, whatever club he ends up at, are going to have a true future star of world football on their hands.