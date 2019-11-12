‘Let’s not make this bigger than it is’ – Sterling responds to England decision as Southgate decides to drop Man City ace after Gomez incident

Raheem Sterling has responded to Gareth Southgate’s decision to drop him from England’s starting XI for the Three Lions’ Montenegro clash, which came following the Man City man’s bust-up with Joe Gomez.

Sterling and Gomez confronted each other towards the end of Man City’s 3-1 loss away to Liverpool last weekend, with the two even squaring off with each other as a result.

And now, it seems like this ‘beef’ has spilled over into the England camp, as the Guardian note that the the two had to be separated yet again during International duty, something that’s lead to Southgate deciding to exclude the forward from his plans for Montenegro.

The Guardian state that Gomez and Sterling continued their drama after the two shared a few select words with each other on Monday in the England players’ canteen, with the incident ending with the two needing to be pulled apart from each other.

Following this, Sterling has come out and addressed the incident via his personal Instagram account, with the City man asking people to ‘not make this bigger than it is’, something that shows he’s keen to squash the beef immediately.

Given that England need to win their game on Thursday in order to wrap up qualification for Euro 2020, it’s disappointing to hear that both Sterling and Gomez couldn’t put their club rivalries aside in order to focus on the Three Lions for the time being.

It’s assuring to see Southgate isn’t afraid to drop even the best of his England’s squad should they become involved in an incident, one we hope doesn’t happen again for as long as both Sterling and Gomez are involved in the England set-up.