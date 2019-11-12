Liverpool are reportedly waiting for test results from the Egypt medical staff which are set to be carried out on Mohamed Salah’s ankle.

The 27-year-old scored in his side’s 3-1 win over Premier League title rivals Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, as he continues to play a key role for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

That’s now nine goals and five assists in 17 appearances so far this season, and so Liverpool will undoubtedly be hopeful that Salah can remain injury free and continue to lead their charge for trophies this year.

However, they are seemingly facing a scare this week as The Times report that they’re waiting on scan results from the Egyptian FA as they believe that Salah may have suffered a knock to his ankle during the clash with City at the weekend.

It’s the same ankle that is said to have been troubling him since the encounter with Leicester City back on October 5, as he received treatment during the meeting with City.

Time will tell what the scan reveals as Liverpool and all concerned will undoubtedly hope that it comes back clear, although they may face a separate issue as if Salah is considered fit enough to feature for Egypt, they’ll hope he doesn’t suffer a fresh setback while on international duty which could risk his involvement for the Reds when he returns to Melwood next week.

Liverpool return to action against Crystal Palace on November 23, and so the international break could serve as an ideal opportunity for Salah to rest his ankle rather than run the risk of suffering a setback.

Particularly given their busy fixture schedule between now and the end of the year, the Merseyside giants will be desperate to avoid seeing him miss any playing time in the weeks ahead as they continue to compete on multiple fronts.