Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has singled out Jordan Henderson and James Milner as two players who’ve proven him wrong at Anfield.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mirror, the ex-Red admits he had his doubts about both players at various points, wondering if Henderson in particular should even be a regular starter for the club, never mind their captain.

However, both have stepped up superbly to become instrumental parts of Jurgen Klopp’s success so far, with Henderson really impressing in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Manchester City at the weekend.

Collymore has praised the England international’s adaptation and development at LFC, and in fairness he probably isn’t alone in thinking the former Sunderland man wasn’t ever likely to be an adequate replacement for legendary skipper Steven Gerrard.

Henderson is clearly a key part of this team, however, and he will be a worthy winner if he can lift the Premier League trophy as Liverpool captain by the end of the season.

“I was one of those who looked at Henderson and James Milner and wondered if they’d be the two who could hamper the team,” Collymore said.

“Milner has been round the block and has always been a great pro, but I wasn’t sure he’d add another dimension.

“I was with a lot of Liverpool fans who also wondered if Henderson should even be in the team, let alone be captain.

“But the pair haven’t just answered the questions about them, they have become intrinsic parts of the team and the dressing-room.”

He added: “Finding a new leader after Steven Gerrard was always going to be difficult, but Henderson has stepped up brilliantly.”