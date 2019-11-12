Manchester United have been cleared to sign Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale in January after Zinedine Zidane demanded that Los Blancos get rid of him in the winter window.

Bale has had a topsy-turvy career in the Spanish capital since his move from Tottenham in the summer of 2013.

The Welsh international has won numerous trophies, including one La Liga title and four Champions League titles, however his form these past couple years has been patchy at best, and now, it finally seems like Zidane has had enough.

According to Don Balon, the Frenchman has told club president Florentino Perez to sell Bale during the January window, with Perez agreeing with Zidane’s stance on the matter.

It’s also noted in the report that Manchester United, and Bayern Munich, are in the hunt for the former Spurs star, thus it seems like the Red Devils may finally get their hands on the winger this season.

Bale time at the Santiago Bernabeu has been tainted by injury, a reoccurring theme that has continued into this campaign thus far.

The Welshman has played less than 600 minutes of first team football so far this year, a total that is far from what Zidane wants from him if this report is anything to go off.

According to reliable site Tranfsermarkt, Bale is currently valued at around £54M, a fair price to pay for someone who can still be considered world class on their day.

All that remains to be seen now is whether United end up landing his signature during the upcoming January window.