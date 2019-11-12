Man United eye move for £21m rated ace as he impresses scouts keeping tabs on Chris Smalling

It’s going to be pretty interesting to see what happens with Chris Smalling next Summer. Most fans would think his future at Old Trafford was nonexistent after he was shipped out to Roma on loan for the season.

He’s actually impressed a lot of people in Italy, to the point it wouldn’t be a total shock if Man United wanted to bring him back. He’s mainly tasked with only focusing on defending, and that seems to suit his game perfectly.

It makes sense that United scouts are keeping tabs on him during his time in Italy, but it also sounds like someone else might have caught their eye as they observed the defender in action against Roma.

READ MORE: Man United move looks unlikely as Bayern Munich ace given another chance

According to a report from The Manchester Evening News, Swedish forward Dejan Kulusevski impressed the scouts watching the game. They go on to say he’s currently on loan from Atalanta but could be available for a fee of around £21m.

They also suggest that he’s been interesting Wolves and Southampton, so there could be some competition for his signature. He might not be a name that gets the fans excited, but Daniel James has proven a talented forward can have a big part to play under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if given the chance.

Kulusevski would fit into the profile of the types of players signed by United since Solskjaer took over. He’s young and talented with good experience at a high level. He can also play anywhere across the front line which would be useful.

The horrific form shown by Jesse Lingard means United still need someone to step up in the number 10 role. The fans might be hoping for a more established and high profile name to fill that position, but the Swedish star could be another option for Solskjaer to consider.