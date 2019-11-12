Man United move looks unlikely as Bayern Munich ace given another chance

There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding Bayern Munich in the past few days. Most of it’s been focused on who might be the eventual successor to Niko Kovac, but the restoration of Thomas Muller to the first team deserves some attention too.

According to a story on the Bundesliga website, the new boss Hansi Flick sees Thomas Muller as being an important part of the first team and he could be a key part of Bayern’s revival this season.

He played the whole game as Bayern thumped Dortmund 4-0 at the weekend, and it seems that his partnership with Lewandowski is straight back to where it was.

Under Kovac, it looked like Muller might leave the club in January. He was largely left out of the team and having turned 30, many thought it was time for him to look for a move to make the most of his final prime years.

There was even a report in The Guardian that linked him with a move to Man United. It could’ve been an interesting move for him, his presence on the right hand side would be totally different to anything else Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had at his disposal and he could’ve revitalised the attack.

That now looks incredibly unlikely following his successful return to the first team. He’s been at Bayern for a long time and clearly looks happy there as long as he’s playing regularly.

It’s not clear how much truth there was in those rumours, but United will need to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements in January.