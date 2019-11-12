Manchester United have been rocked by reports that youngster Tahith Chong has decided not to sign a new contract with the club.

According to Calciomercato, this news has Juventus interested in a potential transfer swoop for the highly-rated Dutchman.

Although Chong has had a few more first-team opportunities in recent months, it seems fair to say he hasn’t quite done enough with his chances, unlike others like Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams.

It remains to be seen if the 19-year-old can still turn things around for himself at Old Trafford, but it may instead be that Juve give him the chance to shine.

The Italian giants are linked strongly with Chong by Calciomercato, and this would of course not be the first time they took advantage of a talented young player being unsettled in Manchester.

Paul Pogba notably left Man Utd for Juventus as a teenager, and went on to become a star for the Serie A side before eventually sealing a big-money transfer back to the Red Devils.

United should perhaps be wary of this happening again, but this report suggests it’s now unlikely they’ll be able to keep hold of Chong.