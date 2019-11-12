Manchester United winger Daniel James has singled out Anthony Martial for praise as he suggested the Red Devils forward has been crucial to the team’s recent improvement.

Following a run of six games on the bounce without a win, United have now managed five victories in their last six matches in all competitions, and are looking more of a threat up front once again, scoring 12 goals in that time.

Martial missed much of the start of this season through injury, and that was hardly ideal for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer given that he’d let Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku leave in the summer.

This left Man Utd overly reliant on Marcus Rashford to do everything up front, but Martial’s recent return seems to have got the whole side clicking a little more in the final third.

James has been quoted by the Metro as explaining why the Frenchman is so important to United, and fans will be thrilled to see this improved confidence and positivity coming from the club.

“Since he’s come back in, we’ve got that focal point,” James said.

“He’s a great link-up player. He can come short or go in behind. It’s been important for me and for Marcus since he’s come back into the team to get that interlink.

“Since he’s come back, he’s got goals and he’s got assists and he’s been great for us.”

Martial has long been something of a fan favourite at Old Trafford but has had his progress disrupted by various factors, such as fitness, but also due to playing under a number of stylistically different managers.

Fans will now hope this can be the former Monaco man’s season to show what he can really do.