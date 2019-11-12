Man Utd could reportedly be dealt a transfer blow as Mario Mandzukic will set them back £10m to prise away from Juventus in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils sit in seventh place in the Premier League table after 12 games, nine points adrift of fourth place as they battle to try and secure a return to the Champions League for next season.

A key issue in their struggles so far this year has been their inability to score goals regularly, as they’ve managed just 16 in their 12 league outings thus far which is unsurprisingly well below the numbers posted by their rivals at the top of the table.

Having allowed both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave this past summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has arguably left himself with a lack of firepower in the current squad as he places an over-reliance on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to lead the way.

In turn, it could be a problem that he looks to solve with the club in the January transfer window, but The Sun note that although Mandzukic and Erling Haaland are two names on their transfer shortlist as they look to sign two strikers in the New Year, it’s going to cost them.

The report adds that the Croatian stalwart will set them back £10m to convince Juventus to sell even though he hasn’t played a single minute of football so far this season while they’re only willing to pay half of that, and Haaland has seen his valuation rocket to £86m for Red Bull Salzburg as he continues to enjoy a breakout campaign.

The 19-year-old has bagged 26 goals and six assists in 18 appearances so far this year, and so time will tell if United are convinced by his form to splash out in January to add two key attacking options to the squad.