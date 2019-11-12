Manchester United look set to do battle with Spanish giants Barcelona in the race to sign Stade Rennais youngster Eduardo Camavinga.

Camavinga introduced himself to the football world right at the start of this season, as he put in a man of the match worthy performance against PSG, helping his side beat the reigning French champions 2-1 at home.

The Frenchman bagged an assist during that match, as he showed the world exactly why some rate him as one of the best talents to come out of France in recent memory.

And it seems like a number of Europe’s top club, including Man United and Barcelona, have cottoned on to this fact if recent reports are to be believed.

As per L’Equipe, via the Sun, both United and Barcelona, as well as Atletico Madrid, are in the hunt to sign the teenager, with Rennais potentially set to ask for as much as £26M should they want to sell him.

Camavinga, who can play as a defensive aord central midfielder, has managed to cement his place in Stade Rennais’ starting XI this term despite being just 17 years old, a remarkable feat for a player of that age.

The youth sensation has already played over 1000 minutes of Ligue 1 action this term, as he’s helped his side establish themselves in 10th place in the league.

And now, it seems like the teenager could be set for a move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs if certain reports are anything to go by.