Napoli subject of €560m takeover bid from Qatar amid major issues on and off the pitch

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis reportedly has a €560m takeover offer to consider from the Al-Thani family in Qatar.

The Serie A giants have made the headlines in recent weeks for mostly the wrong reasons amid ongoing struggles on and off the pitch.

SEE MORE: Napoli set to take legal action against their own players after training retreat drama

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are down in seventh place in the table after 12 games and five points adrift of the Champions League qualification spots, while there has been a storm over the players refusing to attend a training retreat.

It has been suggested from reports in Italy that De Laurentiis is expected to hand out a hefty fine to the playing squad while some of the club’s stars are set to hire bodyguards amid fears of being attacked by ultras and general safety concerns, as per Football Italia.

Now, the Daily Mail claim that De Laurentiis could be handed a way out if he wants to secure a break with the club as the Al-Thani family in Qatar have made a €560m takeover bid for the Italian outfit.

It’s suggested in the report above that the Napoli president may have lost interest in investing in the club, while his split loyalties with Bari haven’t gone down particularly well either.

Time will tell how the situation plays out and whether or not things can be resolved both on and off the pitch for all respective parties to move forward and find solutions to the current issues at the club.

If not, perhaps the takeover offer could become a serious consideration for De Laurentiis which in turn could allow him to focus on other ventures if he doesn’t have the same attachment to Napoli as he did when he initially took control of the club.