Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has pulled no punches as he assessed the club’s current plight under Unai Emery this season.

The Gunners currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of fourth place in the battle to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

SEE MORE: Arsenal legend shows support for Granit Xhaka and calls for calm over Unai Emery

Having won just one of their last five league outings, Arsenal are certainly in poor form right now and that is leading to criticism of Emery.

The Spaniard received the public backing of the Gunners hierarchy this week and is expected to get a run of games in the coming weeks to turn things around and prove that he is indeed the right man for the job.

However, Petit believes that his old club should make the change now and get rid of him, as he launched a scathing attack on the performances he’s seen from Arsenal recently while also suggesting that Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard would be an ideal replacement.

“I believe it’s time for Unai Emery to leave Arsenal,” he told Paddy Power, as reported by The Sun. “The results are not good at all. I don’t recognise this team any more and I don’t recognise this club any more. Now they look like an average team without any inspiration or creativity – and I don’t think that’s solely down to the players.

“He’ll need great results and a huge difference in the style of the team on the pitch. There needs to be anger on the pitch, spirit. I watched the game against Leicester and Arsenal looked terrible. They had no spirit, no hunger, nothing at all.

“Arsenal needs a great leader now. Someone who can bring back the passion, someone respected by the players, someone who can fill the team with energy and the winning mentality.

“Steven Gerrard, for example, is like this.

“I want to see passion, emotion. Someone who, when he takes your hand, you can feel the electricity. I want someone who can bring that to the Arsenal dressing room, because they need to wake up.”

Time will tell whether or not Arsenal’s slump continues and if that ultimately forces the club to make a change on the bench to turn their season around.

For now though, it appears as though Emery will continue and he’ll hope to pick up positive results with Southampton, Eintracht Frankfurt, Norwich City, Brighton, West Ham United and Standard Liege up next ahead of facing Manchester City on December 15.