Photo: List of fines for Chelsea players shows some incredible amounts for small offences

When you consider how much money footballers make in the modern era, they can probably go through everyday life paying fines like they are nothing. Speeding or parking tickets will barely dent their bank balances at all.

Somehow a list of fines has been released for various offences that might be committed at Chelsea. It shows some pretty incredible amounts that would make most eyes water:

It’s interesting to see that it’s more expensive to turn up late for training than it would be to just call in sick on that morning. We usually hear that the proceeds from these go towards the team’s Christmas party, so it sounds like the Chelsea night out could be a very extravagant one indeed.

