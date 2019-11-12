Photo: Mohamed Salah wears protective boot as Liverpool ace ruled out of action for Egypt

Mohamed Salah will reportedly play no part for Egypt over the international break due to an ankle injury he aggravated in the win over Manchester City.

The 27-year-old was on the mark in the 3-1 win over Pep Guardiola’s men at Anfield on Sunday, a victory that moved the Merseyside giants eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

However, it came at a price for the Egyptian international, as The Times reported that he had aggravated an ankle problem in the encounter and would need to undergo further scans to determine the extent of the issue.

It appears as though those results have come back with negative news as not only has Salah been pictured wearing a protective boot as seen in the Egyptian FA’s tweet below, but Sky Sports also note that he has been ruled out of their upcoming encounters with Kenya and Comoros.

On one hand, it’s likely to be an ongoing concern for Liverpool as they hope that the setback isn’t serious enough to keep their star man sidelined when they return to action against Crystal Palace on November 23.

In contrast, they’ll be relieved that he won’t run the risk of worsening the injury while on international duty and will be able to spend the break recovering and receiving treatment.

Time will tell just how serious the injury is as Liverpool will be expected to provide an official statement with an update on Salah’s condition in the coming days.

For now though, what we do know is that Salah will play no part for Egypt over the next week or so, and so it remains to be seen if he returns to Melwood to receive treatment or sticks with the Egyptian medical staff and continues his recovery while supporting his international teammates.