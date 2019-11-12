A selection of Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to call for the club to replace Unai Emery with former player Mikel Arteta following the Gunners’ dip in form as of late.

The north London side, who currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League, eight points behind fourth-placed Man City, have been going through a downturn in form as of late, with this run continuing against Leicester on Saturday.

The Gunners slumped to a 2-0 defeat the King Power Stadiums thanks to goals from Vardy and Maddison, a result that now means the club have won just once in their last six PL outings.

This, in turn, has lead to fans turning on current boss Emery, with a large part of their fanbase calling for the Spaniard to be sacked.

A report from the Evening Standard this week notes that Emery has just six games to turn his fortunes at the Emirates around, and should he fail to do so, it seems like the Gunners may have no choice but to cut their ties with him.

And should this end up proving to be the case, it seems like some fans of the club have already singled out the man they want to replace Emery at the Emirates: Mikel Arteta

Arteta is currently assistant manager at Man City having never been a manager before in his career, something that could come back to bite him in the future should he be made Gunners boss.

However, these fans don’t seem to care about that, as they’ve flocked to Twitter to call for the club to take a chance on Arteta once they decided enough is enough with Emery.

We missed out on Pep and Klopp after not letting Wenger go at the right time, please lets not do this again ?? take a risk on Arteta, I beg @Arsenal — H /\ R V E Y (@h_bellerin2) November 11, 2019

Please just give us arteta — unai out (@tgooner11) November 11, 2019

Time to go ?

Please bring in

Mikel Arteta — Deano (@DeanMoo29119925) November 12, 2019

@Arsenal… please let today be the day Unai Emery Etxegoien has his contract terminated and Mikel Arteta Amatriain accepts taking over his role. Please… — SDS (@SDSFIFA) November 11, 2019

@Arsenal Please We want Arteta as our next Coach !! That's the only person to continue the Arsenal tradition. Thank You. — Michael Six (@MichaelSix__) November 10, 2019

Mikel Arteta please

Who is Jose?? — Your Next Gov. Dolapo Akinbisola (@dolapoomotayo) November 10, 2019

Arteta please — Walter (@StansRanch) November 10, 2019

Arteta or nothing Raul please am begging you. — Michael Adelodun. (@AA_Adelodun) November 10, 2019