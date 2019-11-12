Real Madrid fans urge Sergio Ramos to hand over penalty taking duties to teammate to boost top scorer chances

Only at Real Madrid could the fans find a problem with a player who does something well. Sergio Ramos has proven himself to be a reliable penalty taker over the years, he even throws in the occasional “Panenka” effort to keep everyone on their toes.

Despite that, it seems the fans want him to hand over penalty taking duties to someone else. It would’ve made sense for him to give one to Rodrygo to complete his hat trick in a recent game, but this reasoning doesn’t seem so logical.

According to a report from AS, a recent survey has shown the Real fans want Karim Benzema to be the man trusted with spot kicks from now on. In fairness, Benzema has yet to miss one for Madrid while Ramos has a success rate of 85%, but it seems their main reason is they want to boost Benzema’s chances of finishing the season as top scorer.

He’s currently one goal ahead of the nearest challengers – which includes Lionel Messi – so taking penalties would give him more chances to score.

We’ve also seen that the Spanish refs tend to be fairly generous when it comes to awarding penalties to Real Madrid, so it could really boost his figures for the season.

You have to hope that Zidane wouldn’t give in to this kind of thing just to appease some fans. You need to show confidence in your penalty taker and can’t just give them to someone else to help pad out their stats.

Imagine the outrage that would come if they did cave, and Benzema ended up missing a vital spot kick that cost them the league or progress in Europe..